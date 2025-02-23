GTA 6 is releasing this year in Fall 2025, and many gamers are expecting to get their hands on the title. The Grand Theft Auto 6 new leaks suggested that the ROME project by Rockstar Games would make GTA 6 the next big metaverse. This would transform the game into a platform and let the players create their own experiences. Besides, the leaks suggested that the game might have new map changes and locations and be more similar to Fortnite and it will likely have RP support. The GTA 6 PC version may be launched next year; this year, the game will be launched for Xbox and Sony PlayStation. GTA 6 New Updates: Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 Expected in March or April This Year, Rockstar Games To Include Fortnite-Like User Creator Game Modes, Say Reports.

GTA 6 Online Leaks Suggested Game To Turn Into a Metaverse

GTA 6 Online leaks: - Rockstar’s new project ROME aims to make GTA 6 the next big metaverse and transform it into a platform not just a game, allowing players to create their own experiences - Map changes, new locations & events with every update similar to Fortnite - RP support pic.twitter.com/ab3u2vwknI — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 22, 2025

