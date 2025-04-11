Mumbai, April 11: iQOO Z10 price, specifications and features are revealed today by iQOO. The company has launched the iQOO Z10 in India with a big battery, a lightweight and slim design and an efficient processor. iQOO Z10 is the successor of the iQOO Z9, which was launched in India with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, the iQOO Z10 offers users more than its predecessor.

iQOO Z10 comes with a 0.789 mm slim design and has a 199-gram weight despite having a 7,300mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. The battery also supports bypass charging, allowing users to play games or do tasks while the phone is in charge without affecting the battery life. Therefore, the iQOO Z10 price holds more value for what the customers pay. The smartphone is launched in Glacier White and Stellar Black colours. The device has MIL-STD 810H, military-grade certification for better protection against harsh environments, and IP65 water and dust resistance ratings. Vivo V50e 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Vivo. iQOO Z10 Launched in India, Check Price.

iQOO Z10 Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z10 was launched in India with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor that is claimed to score up to 8,20,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. The processor is mated with up to 12GB RAM, which can be expanded to 12GB more using internal memory. iQOO claimed the Z10 can run up to 40+ apps in the background without lag with the processor and RAM. The internal storage options of the latest iQOO Z10 are 128GB and 256GB. It runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 with two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

iQOO Z10 has a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with edge-accidental touch prevention tech and 5,000 nits local peak brightness. The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, a 2MP bokeh camera, and a 32MP wide-angle camera on the front. The mobile phone has AI features such as AI Assist, AI Erase, AI Super Document, and AI Circle to Search.

iQOO Z10 Price in India, Sale Date and Offers

The iQOO Z10 price is similar to the iQOO Z9 price launched last year. The Chinese smartphone company launched the device at INR 21,999, offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB+256GB variant was launched at INR 23,999, and the iQOO Z10 price for the top variant, which has 12GB RAM and 256GB, is INR 25,999. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

However, iQOO offered a flat INR 2,000 bank discount and INR 2,000 exchange bonus. It makes the effective iQOO Z10 price for the variants - INR 19,999, INR 21,999 and INR 23,999, respectively. There is also an option of six months of No-cost EMI. The iQOO Z10 sale will begin on April 16, 2025, at 12 PM, available at Amazon.in and iQOO.com.

