Samsung confirmed launching a 'beyond slim' Galaxy S series smartphone in India on May 13, 2025, at 1 PM. According to the reports, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched next week likely with 200MP wide angle camera, Galaxy AI features and 5.84mm slim design. It is expected that the device Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have 3,900mAh small battery and feature Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India is expected to be between INR 1,05,000 and INR 1,15,000, according to a report by India Today. iQOO Neo 10 Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Confirmed on May 13, 2025

Ready to go beyond slim? Join us on May 13, 2025 at 1 PM to check out the slimmest Galaxy S Series ever. Register now: https://t.co/1Ah8RM3msp#GalaxyAI #GalaxyS25 Edge #Samsung pic.twitter.com/mpZF6IIgCp — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) May 8, 2025

