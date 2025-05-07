iQOO Neo 10 launch in India is expected soon. The company has been teasing the smartphone on social media platforms. Ahead of the launch, iQOO Neo 10 Sneak Peek sessions has been announced on May 18 at Mumbai and Madurai. The iQOO Neo 10 has been teased with Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red colour options. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is likely to include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera at the rear. iQOO Neo 10 price in India may start at INR 35,999. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch in India on May 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Inferno Red

A dual-tone that dazzles — Inferno Red brings the fire and the flair. #iQOONeo10 #PowerToWin pic.twitter.com/8OqbPrfQWM — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) May 5, 2025

iQOO Neo 10 Titanium Chrome

For those who redefine precision in every game and every task. ⚡ Introducing Titanium Chrome — the color of unrelenting performance and refined elegance. Built for those who demand sleek power for work and gaming, Titanium Chrome is crafted to elevate your every move. Own… pic.twitter.com/tl1gHBr2t3 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 6, 2025

