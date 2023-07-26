Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked event with bigger screens and an array of health and fitness related features. The Galaxy Watch 6 has been priced at $299, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has been tagged at $399.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Launched:

Meet the new #GalaxyWatch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, with a bigger screen for you to immerse in the Galaxy experience. Enjoy the bigger space to tap, swipe, scroll and view. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: https://t.co/1xaBvOZryT pic.twitter.com/2EYzp5VAHC — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)