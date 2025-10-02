Samsung may launch its Project Moohan headset, which may be called as the Galaxy XR. The company is expected to start pre-registration for the Galaxy XR headset soon. The registration process may remain open for about a week. This new device is the result of a collaboration between Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google. Samsung earlier said, "Code named “Project Moohan”, the first headset designed for Android XR is poised to bring this experience to life in the near future." As per a report of SAMMobile, Samsung will likely begin pre-registrations for the Galaxy XR headset from October 15, and the launch is expected on October 21. The project comes in collaboration with Qualcomm and Google. Samsung Stable One UI 8 Update Based on Android 16 Starts Rolling Out for Galaxy S23 Series in Korea.

Samsung Project Moohan Headset Launch

Official launch expected on October 21.https://t.co/B35FWSZXyi — SamMobile - Samsung news! (@SamMobiles) October 2, 2025

