Blue Origin's NS-31 mission carrying all-female crew has successfully competed its launch into the space. The Blue Origin all-female crew carrying five prominent celebrities including singer Katy Perry, journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen. The Blue Origin NS-31 mission marked the first all-female crew since 1963. SpaceX Achieves New Record: Elon Musk Announces 27th Launch and Landing of Orbital-Class Falcon 9 Rocket Set New Milestone.

Blue Origin’s “All-Female Crew” Launched Into Space

