Elon Musk announced that SpaceX achieved a new record with its 27th satellite launch via Falcon 9 rocket. The SpaceX CEO said, "A new record of 27 launches & landings" on the completion of the launches and landings of an orbital class rocket. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 14, 2025 04:00 GMT (09:30 AM). Jeff Bezos Blue Origin NS-31 Mission: All-Female Crew, Including Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, To Fly on 11th Human Flight; Check Date, Time and Other Details.

SpaceX Achieved New Record

A new record of 27 launches & landings https://t.co/Jg89YBJ4iI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2025

