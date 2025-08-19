Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team as they completed their 100th Falcon 9 mission of the year. On August 18, 2025, around 11:00 PM IST, SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Musk celebrated the achievement and said, “Congrats SpaceX team on 100 Falcon launches already this year! That is ~1800 tons of payload, accounting for >90% of all Earth mass to orbit.” SpaceX Starship Satellite Launch: Elon Musk’s Company Launches 24 More Satellites to Orbit From California To Boost Internet Services.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 100th Mission of the Year

Falcon 9 launches our 100th mission of the year! pic.twitter.com/4lYRKY2wJV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 18, 2025

Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team

Congrats @SpaceX team on 100 Falcon launches already this year! That is ~1800 tons of payload, accounting for >90% of all Earth mass to orbit. https://t.co/D7DlIyObAe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2025

