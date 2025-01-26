ISRO has shared image of its NVS-02 satellite that will enhance India's regional navigational capabilities with precision and reliability. The ISRO NVS-02 satellite will be launched onboard GSLV-F15 mission on January 29, 2025 from second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Indian Space Research Organisation said, "GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage." The Indian space agency added that it would be eighth operational flight of GSLV having an indigenous Cryogenic stage marking the 100th launch from the Sriharikota. DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenously Developed ‘Air Droppable Container’ With Indian Navy for Emergency Supplies at Sea.

ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Ready To Launch on January 29 Abord GSLV-F15

🌍 Meet NVS-02, the next-gen satellite in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series! Enhancing India’s regional navigation capabilities with precision and reliability 🛰️. Getting closer to launch day with every moment! 🚀 More information at:… pic.twitter.com/1hwpPdTike — ISRO (@isro) January 26, 2025

