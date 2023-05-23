The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has arranged a User Meet for XpoSat ((X-ray Polarimeter Satellite), India's pioneering polarimetry mission aimed at studying various dynamics of astronomical sources in extreme conditions, on May 25, 2023. The user meet would begin at 10 am and be live-streamed on facebook.com/ISRO and isro.gov.in. ISRO To Launch Its First Second-Generation Navigation Satellite With Domestic Atomic Clock, Check Date, Time and Other Key Details.

XPoSat User Meet on May 25

