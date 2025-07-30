NASA, SpaceX Crew-11 mission is set to launch on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Crew-11 mission launch is targeted at 12:09 PM ET (around 9:39 PM IST) on July 31, 2025. The mission will carry four crew members to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The 11th operational human spaceflight mission crew includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, who will serve as commander, and Mike Fincke as pilot, along with mission specialists Kimiya Yui from JAXA and Oleg Platonov from Roscosmos. The backup launch window is available on Friday, August 1, at 11:43 AM ET, in case of any delays. NISAR Mission Launch: ISRO-NASA Earth Observation Satellite Lifts Off Aboard GSLV-F16 Rocket Into Orbit From Sriharikota To Monitor Earth (Watch Video).

NASA-SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Launch

Crew-11 is scheduled to head to the @Space_Station on July 31! Our prelaunch coverage starts this Saturday, July 26, as the crew arrives at @NASAKennedy. Get the full schedule of events: https://t.co/fBNq6q443n pic.twitter.com/1IS0vcbtJq — NASA (@NASA) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)