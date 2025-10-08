The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 has been announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, today, October 8. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi "for the development of metal–organic frameworks". They have created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. These constructions, metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases or catalyse chemical reactions. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded 116 times to 197 Nobel Prize laureates since 1901. Frederick Sanger and Barry Sharpless have both been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry twice. This means that a total of 195 individuals have received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Winners: John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis Win Nobel Prize for Discovery of Macroscopic Quantum Mechanical Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation in Electric Circuit.

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi “for the development of metal–organic frameworks.” pic.twitter.com/IRrV57ObD6 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2025

2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Announcement

