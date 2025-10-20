Elon Musk-run SpaceX has successfully launched 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit through two separate Falcon 9 missions. The first launch took place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying 28 satellites. The second launch also sent 28 satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Both missions marked another important step in expanding SpaceX's satellite internet network. SpaceX shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 20, 2025, and said, "Falcon 9 completes a double-header launch day, taking 56 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida and California." Chandrayaan-2 Makes First-Ever Observation of Sun’s Coronal Mass Ejection Effects on Moon With CHACE-2 Instrument.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Mission

Falcon 9 completes a double-header launch day, taking 56 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida and California pic.twitter.com/SGC8Jf3Sle — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 19, 2025

