Elon Musk's SpaceX launched more than 24 Starlink satellites into orbit. The aerospace company launched these satellites to boost satellite internet services. SpaceX launched these satellites on July 18, 2025 (Friday) from California at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket's first stage successfully completed its 14th mission by landing on an autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. O3b mPOWER Mission: Elon Musk-Run SpaceX To Launch O3b mPOWER Satellites Aboard Falcon 9 From Florida; Check Date, Time and Other Details.

Deployment of 24 Satellites Confirmed: SpaceX

Deployment of 24 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 19, 2025

