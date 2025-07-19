Elon Musk-run SpaceX shared a post on July 19, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and announced plans to launch its fifth SES O3b mPOWER mission. The launch is scheduled for Monday, July 21, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission will use the Falcon 9 rocket to send the satellite to medium Earth orbit. As per SpaceX, the two-hour launch window will open at 5:12 PM ET on July 21 (around 2:42 AM IST on July 22). Amazon Kuiper Mission 2025: SpaceX Confirms Successful Deployment of All KF-01 Satellites Into Orbit.

O3b mPOWER Mission

Targeting Monday, July 21 for a Falcon 9 launch of our fifth @SES_Satellites O3b mPOWER mission from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 18, 2025

