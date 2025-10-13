Elon Musk-led SpaceX will launch its highly anticipated Starship Flight 11 on October 13, 2025, at 6:15 PM CT (Central Time), which is around 3:30 AM IST. SpaceX has confirmed that the weather is 80% favourable for the launch and stated that a live webcast will begin 30 minutes beforehand. The company said the upcoming Starship Flight 11 will focus on experiments to collect data for the next-generation Super Heavy booster. SpaceX added, “It will also push the limits of Starship’s heatshield and test manoeuvres designed to simulate the upper stage’s final approach during a future return to the launch site.” Nobel Prize 2025 Winners: Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi Win Award in Chemistry for Pioneering Porous Molecular Structures (Watch Video).

SpaceX Starship Flight 11 Taking off On October 13 at 6:15 CT

Counting down to Starship's eleventh flight test. The launch window opens on Monday at 6:15 p.m. CT and weather is currently 80% favorable for launch → https://t.co/YmvmGZTV8o pic.twitter.com/2PG3h7ldx3 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 12, 2025

Starship 11 Launch Tomorrow, Says Elon Musk

Starship flight tomorrow evening https://t.co/Fbkw1zch2V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2025

