SpaceX's two-staged reusable rocket Falcon 9 delivered 20 Starlink satellites into orbit from California. This is another batch of satellite launches by Elon Musk's aerospace company for the internet company Starlink. The launch took place in California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:25 AM EST. After the liftoff was complete, the Falcon 9's first-stage rocket returned to Earth in about eight minutes at 9:25 AM local time. Elon Musk reacted to the launch and said, "More Starlinks." SpaceX Starship Flight 6: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Company Aces 6th Test Flight but Fails To Catch Booster.

Falcon 9 Delivers More 20 Starlink Satellites in Space

Falcon 9 delivers 20 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California pic.twitter.com/8NS0gV5Nnu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 24, 2024

