Starship flight 10 marked a major step forward for SpaceX’s reusable rocket programme. After facing several setbacks, the Elon Musk-run company made strong progress with its latest test. The tenth flight test lifted off on August 26, 2025, at 6:30 PM CT (August 27, 2025, at 5:00 AM IST) from Starbase, Texas. As per to SpaceX, “Every major objective was met, providing critical data to inform designs of the next generation Starship and Super Heavy.” The flight test kicked off as Super Heavy successfully lifted off, firing all 33 Raptor engines and ascending over the Gulf of America. The spacecraft used its four flaps for control, reached its splashdown location in the Indian Ocean, performed a landing flip, and completed the test with a landing burn followed by a soft splashdown. SpaceX said, “Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship!" SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Announces Massive Upgrade to Upcoming Starship Launch Vehicle in 2027, Says, ‘Starship V4 Vehicle Will Have 42 Engines’.

SpaceX Successfully Conducts Tenth Flight Test of Starship

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/5sbSPBRJBP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2025

