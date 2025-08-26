SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, amid the cancellation of Starship flight 10 launch due to weather, provided a key update on the company's upcoming Starship V4 rocket. The tech billionaire said, "Starship V4 will have 42 engines when 3 more Raptors are added to a significantly longer ship." Elon Musk said that the new Starship V4 would have a significant upgrade over Starship V3 and Starship V2. He said that the new launch vehicle would fly in 2027. Besides, Elon Musk said Starship V3 was under production and testing would be completed by the end of the year. Starship Flight 10 Postponed Again: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Cancels Launch of 10th Starship Flight Due to Weather Minutes After Clearing System Checks.

Elon Musk Says Starship V4 Will Have 42 Engines

Starship V4 will have 42 engines when 3 more Raptors are added to a significantly longer ship. That will fly in 2027. Starship V3 is a massive upgrade from the current V2 and should be through production and testing by end of year, with heavy flight activity next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2025

