Did Alien life exist on Mars? CIA documents declassified in 2017 reveal shocking claims that a population of "very large people" inhabited the Red Planet around one million years ago, building pyramids and advanced structures. The report, titled "Mars Exploration May 22, 1984," suggests the US government used astral projection to send a 'subject' to Mars, where they allegedly witnessed pyramids and monuments similar to those of ancient Egypt. According to the report, these beings were searching for a new home after their environment had become uninhabitable. This revelation is part of the controversial Project Stargate, a covert initiative that aimed to explore psychic phenomena and potential military applications. The project, which ran from 1977 to 1995, remains a topic of intrigue as its classified documents continue to surface. Signs of Life Found on Mars? NASA Mars InSight Lander Discovers Underground Reservoir of Liquid Water on Red Planet.

