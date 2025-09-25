Realme revealed the AnTuTu scores of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, indicating a remarkable performance increase compared to last generation's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company stated that its Realme GT 8 Pro would be among the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Realme said it would deliver performance with an AnTuTu score exceeding 4 million. POCO Confirms Launching Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship Smartphone Soon, Likely To Be POCO F8 Ultra; Check Details.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Score Exceeds Beyond 4 Million