Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 AnTuTu Scores Out, Realme GT 8 Pro To Offer Record-Breaking Performance With New Flagship Processor; Check Details
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor has been introduced globally, and many devices will be launched with this flagship chipset. The Realme GT 8 Pro will be among the first smartphones to feature this chip and deliver record-breaking performance. Realme has shared the AnTuTu score of its upcoming smartphone. Check out more details here.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 25, 2025 11:18 AM IST
