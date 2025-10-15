New Delhi, October 15: YouTube is giving its video player a new look with updated controls and icons to make watching videos more enjoyable. The Google-owned platform is introducing several visual changes and new features to create a smoother viewing experience for users across devices. The update focuses on improving the look and feel of YouTube’s interface.

From October 13, YouTube users globally has started to receive a set of new visual updates and features to make the platform engaging, easier to use, and enjoyable to explore. In a support page, Google said, "YouTube should feel as vibrant and dynamic as the creators and videos on it, so we're aligning the energy of our content and the look of our interface to make your experience more enjoyable and engaging." Netflix-Spotify Partnership: Video Podcasts From Spotify Studios and the Ringer Network Coming to Streaming Giant in Early 2026.

YouTube Video Player Update and New Engagement Features

YouTube is rolling out new visual updates to offer a cleaner viewing experience, along with improved ways to interact and save content. Google said, "We’ve worked hard to refresh the overall visual experience, bringing several updates to how you watch content."

Google is introducing a new video player across mobile, web, and TV platforms. The update features new controls and icons to enhance visuals. The double-tap to skip feature has been updated to be less disruptive, and mobile users will notice smoother navigation between tabs with improved motion design.

YouTube is updating its engagement features to make interactions fluid and expressive. On certain videos, the like button will now feature custom animations that match the content. Liking a music video will show an animated musical note, while sports videos will display visuals inspired by the game. Google Search Introduces Nano Banana AI Image Editing Model via Google Lens, AI Mode in India and US; Support for More Countries Coming Soon.

YouTube users can save videos to their Watch Later list or playlists with a smoother experience. The new design will make the process faster and visually clearer. Google is also introducing the comments section by adding a reply threading system for users to follow discussions easily and get an organised view of conversations within the replies panel.

