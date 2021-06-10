Sundar Pichai Birthday: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Wishes Googles CEO, Says 'You Make IIT Kharagpur Proud'

Wishing @SundarPichai, CEO at @Google and Alphabet a very happy birthday! May this year be filled with good luck, good health, and much happiness. You make @IITKgp and India proud! pic.twitter.com/3DqH0tSh06 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 10, 2021

