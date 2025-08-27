Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly signed one of the biggest commercial real estate lease deals in Bengaluru. As per a report of Hindustan Times, the IT giant has leased 1.4 million sq ft of office space at 360 Business Park in Electronic City for INR 2,130 crore over a 15-year period. The leased space reportedly includes 6.8 lakh sq ft in Tower 5A and 7.2 lakh sq ft in Tower 5B, both located in the southern IT corridor of the city. As per reports, the monthly rent amounts to INR 9.31 crore, calculated at INR 66.5 per sq ft. TCS has also made a security deposit of INR 112 crore as part of the agreement. TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

‘TCS Signs INR 2,130 Crore Deal for 1.4 Million Sq Ft Office Space in Bengaluru’

