Tesla is shutting down its Dojo supercomputer team and marking a big shift in its AI chip strategy for driverless technology. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made the call to stop the project. As per a report of Bloomberg, Peter Bannon, who led the Dojo project, is leaving the company. Reports indicate that around 20 employees have left to join the newly established DensityAI. The remaining Dojo staff are said to be reassigned to other data centres and computing projects within Tesla. In a post on August 8, 2025, Elon Musk explained the reason behind the move. He said, “It doesn’t make sense for Tesla to divide its resources and scale two quite different AI chip designs.” Elon Musk stated that Tesla AI5, AI6, and future chips will be "excellent for inference and at least pretty good for training. All effort is focused on that." Musk mentioned that in a supercomputer cluster, placing multiple AI5 or AI6 chips on a board would be practical, whether for inference or training, to cut down on network cabling complexity and costs. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says India May Soon Overtake US As Company’s Biggest Market in Future, Calls AI Usage in Country ‘Remarkable’.

Elon Musk Says ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense for Tesla To Divide Its Resources and Scale Two Quite Different AI Chip Designs’

It doesn’t make sense for Tesla to divide its resources and scale two quite different AI chip designs. The Tesla AI5, AI6 and subsequent chips will be excellent for inference and at least pretty good for training. All effort is focused on that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘In a Supercomputer Cluster, It Would Make Sense To Put Many AI5/AI6 Chips on a Board’

In a supercomputer cluster, it would make sense to put many AI5/AI6 chips on a board, whether for inference or training, simply to reduce network cabling complexity & cost by a few orders of magnitude. One could call that Dojo 3, I suppose. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2025

