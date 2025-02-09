TikTok has provided an update on the availability of its app in the US on February 8, 2025. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, announced that it is now providing Android Package Kits (APKs) on its official website for Android users in the United States. The TikTok app remains unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store since it went offline in the US. The development will enable Android users in the country to download and access TikTok. The ban on TikTok in the United States has been temporarily lifted. On January 21, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order which grants TikTok an additional 75 days to continue its operations in the US. Elon Musk ‘Not Interested’ To Buy ByteDance-Owned TikTok’s US Business.

TikTok Now Allows Android Users in US To Download Its App Outside of Google Play Store

We're enhancing ways for our community to continue using TikTok by making Android Package Kits available at https://t.co/JoNVqKpnrS so that our U.S. Android users can download our app and create, discover, and connect on TikTok. More information at our Help Center:… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) February 8, 2025

