Elon Musk has reportedly stated that he is not interested in buying Bytedance-owned TikTok's US business. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO addressed the topic at a conference in Germany, hosted by Mathias Doepfner, the CEO of Axel Springer. Musk’s comments came as a response to questions about potential interest in buying the TikTok app in the US. Musk reportedly said, "I don’t use TikTok personally, so, you know, I’m not that familiar with it." He further added, "I’ve not put in a bid for TikTok and I don’t have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok." X New Features: Elon Musk’s Platform To Introduce Focused Mode To Show Only Posts, Microphone Noise Suppression for Spaces.

Elon Musk ‘Not Interested’ To Buy ByteDance-Owned TikTok’s US Operations

