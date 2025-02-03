TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited), a leading chip maker in the world, is reportedly planning to build a massive 1nm fabrication facility in southern Taiwan. It is expected that the chipmaker will open this 'Giga Fab' facility in the Shalun area of Tainan. According to a report, TSMC's new 1nm fab facility could fit six normal 12-inch wafer fabs. The report said that the investment would be a part of the government's 'Greater Southern New Silicon Valley Promotion Plan', which would focus on semiconductor investment in Southern Taiwan. OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent Launched on ChatGPT To Conduct Independent Online Research Within Few Minutes Saving Human Hours and Cost.

TSMC’s New 1nm Fabrication Facility To Be Built in Tainan City

