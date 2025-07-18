Tropical Storm Wipha, which formed east of the Philippines on July 18, is intensifying as it moves northwest at 20–25 kph, packing winds of up to 74 kph. By Saturday morning, it is expected to enter the northern South China Sea and strengthen significantly. Forecasts suggest Wipha will be 590 km east of China’s Leizhou Peninsula by Sunday morning, with Japan predicting peak winds of 108 kph, while Hong Kong warns of gusts reaching 130 kph. The northeastern South China Sea faces waves up to 5 meters. Vietnam has activated an emergency response for its northern and central coastal provinces, ordering evacuations, protection of aquaculture and tourism hubs, and deploying rescue forces. Check Storm Wipha live tracker map on Windy below. Tropical Storm Erick Live Tracker Map on Windy: Storm Forming in Eastern Pacific Expected To Strengthen Into Hurricane, Check Real-Time Status.

Storm Wipha Live Tracker Map

