Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Tuesday said that they are appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk to their board. "Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," he said in a tweet. Besides, Musk himself also took to the microblogging site and said that he was looking forward to working with Parag and the Twitter board in order to make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months!

Check tweet:

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

