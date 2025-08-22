Vivo T4 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 26, 2025, with several new specifications and features over the standard variant - Vivo T4 5G. The upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch with a 50MP Sony periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. Vivo T4 Pro 5G will also get a 50MP Sony OIS primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It is expected to be introduced under an INR 30,000 price and likely to get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging speed. Vivo X300 Pro Camera Specifications and Features Teased Ahead of Launch; Check Details About Upcoming Flagship Vivo Smartphone.

Multitasking? Gaming? Streaming? Do it all with Turbo speed on the all-new T4 Pro, powered by the ultra-fast Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.⚡ Launching on 26th Aug. To know more check out the link below.https://t.co/PwJXsq1FMh#vivoT4Pro #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/ZgQ2SJjqw4 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 21, 2025

Vivo T4 Pro is set to debut in India on 26th August. This phone is basically Vivo V60 minus the ZEISS collaboration with minor changes. - Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 - 6.77" FHD+ Quad Curved AMOLED, 120Hz - 50MP OIS Main + 50MP OIS 3x Telephoto + 8MP Ultrawide - 6500mAh, 90W All this… pic.twitter.com/LxxCvdODlX — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 20, 2025

vivo T4 Pro camera highlights pic.twitter.com/wM7ZbIxiSP — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 22, 2025

