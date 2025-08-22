Vivo X300 Pro is expected to be available soon in China, the global market, and India. Ahead of its launch date announcement, Vivo has teased some of its camera specifications and features. Vivo X300 Pro will include a 50MP Sony LYT-828 OIS sensor primary camera, a 200MP Samsung periscope telephoto lens, VS1 & V3+ sensors made in-house to offer improved image quality. Additionally, the smartphone will offer 4K 60 fps portrait video and Live Photo AI Elimination. The company also confirmed that it would include Hybrid Frame-HDR for photography. Vivo X300 Pro is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop With ‘Swarovski Crystal’ Design Set To Launch on September 1, 2025 in India; Check Details of New Luxurious Variants.

Vivo X300 Pro Camera Specs and Features Teased

vivo officially teased the camera specs of its next flagship phone, possibly X300 Pro. 📷50MP Sony LYT-828 (1/1.28") 🔭200MP Samsung Periscope Telephoto ✅VS1 & V3+ Blueprint chip 📹4K 60FPS Portrait video 🌆Live Photo Al Elimination Can't wait for the X300 Series🤯 pic.twitter.com/94wIEKpkSh — Trakin Tech English (@trakinenglish) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)