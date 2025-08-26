Vivo T4 Pro 5G, a new T series smartphone, has been launched in India by Vivo. It comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with 1 million AnTuTu score and a dual-camera setup. The key specifications include a 50MP Sony 3x periscope telephoto camera, ultra-slim bezels on a quad-curved AMOLED display and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. Vivo T4 Pro 5G has been introduced with IP68 and IP69 ratings, four years of Funtouch OS upgrades, and six years of security updates. It has a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP primary camera, 192 grams of weight, and 7.53mm thickness. Vivo T4 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 24,999 after an INR 3,000 bank offer and an INR 5,000 special discount. The sale will begin on August 29, 2025, at 12 PM. Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India on August 27, 2025; Check Specifications, Features and Prices of Each Variant.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price Revealed Along With Sale Date

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price (Photo Credit: Vivo)

