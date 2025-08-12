Vivo V60 will launch today in India. The Vivo V60 launch event will be live-streamed on the official channel at 12 PM IST on YouTube. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It may feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone will be offered in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey and Moonlight Blue colours. Vivo V60 camera setup will include a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera and a 50MP front camera. Vivo V60 price in India is expected to start at around INR 37,000. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launch Expected Soon in India After Europe Debut, Likely With 25W Fast-Charging, Exynos 1330 Chipset; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 Will Launch Today in India

Gold that grabs attention. Design that holds it. Quad-curved, ultra-slim, and crafted to captivate, vivo V60 in Auspicious Gold. Launching Tomorrow!#vivoV60 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro #CelebratingLifeMoments pic.twitter.com/cAmx9sBXHi — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 11, 2025

Vivo V60 Launch Live Streaming Link

