Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is expected to launch soon in India with several improvements. Ahead of its official launch date announcement in India, the leaked details confirmed that it would come with a 25W charger in the box. Samsung launched its Galaxy A17 in the European market with Exynos 1330 chipset, 13MP selfie camera, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. As per the European counterpart, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G may come with an IP54 rating, Android 15-based One UI 7, and a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in Europe is EUR 230 (around INR 24,000) for the 4GB+128GB variant, EUR 309 (around INR 31,500) for the 8GB+256GB variant. It may be available in Blue, Black and Grey shades. POCO M7 Plus 5G Launch in India on August 13, Display Revealed: Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Leaks, Coming With 25W Adaptor in the Box

Samsung Galaxy A17 will come with a charging adapter included in the box for the Indian market. pic.twitter.com/aH3QUr4k4u — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)