Alibaba's Wan has released its new video generation model called "Wan 2.2" as open-source. The latest Wan 2.2 is said to be "the world's first open-source MoE-architecture video generation model with cinematic control. The Mixture-of-Experts architecture does not increase computation load and scale the model capacity. Wan 2.2 provides cinematic control, which helps in directly manipulating lighting, camera, colour, movements and more. The users can access fully open-source models and capabilities, including Text-to-Video (Wan2.2-T2V-A14B), Image-to-Video (Wan2.2-I2V-A14B), and Unified Video Generation (Wan2.2-TI2V-5B). Alibaba's Wan said it offered superior complex motion generation capability. Alibaba’s Qwen Releases Its Most Advanced Reasoning Model ‘Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507’, Offers Improved Performance in Logical Reasoning, Math, Science and Coding.

World's First MoE Open-Source Video Generation Model Wan 2.2 Released

