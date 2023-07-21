Is WhatsApp down again? Some users today complained on Twitter that WhatsApp services were down. A users said she released WhatsApp was not working when she tried to change her profile pic. Another users sought to know if WhatsApp Business was down. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com also showed that there was minor uptick in the number of reports with related to WhatsApp being down. Notably, the Meta-owned messaging app was hit by global outage yesterday (July 20). The services had been restored in an hour.

WhatsApp Down?

I get mad and gone to take down my WhatsApp profile pic and realized it already down lmao ... what to do ? — Janae' 🌸 (@AlburyJanae) July 21, 2023

it’s whatsapp down wtf — cass ♡ (@ughfutchalamet) July 21, 2023

WhatsApp Business Also Down?

@WhatsApp is WhatsApp Business down? The app is not opening on Android platform — Rajesh Sachdev (@RajeshdSachdev) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)