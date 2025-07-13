Elon Musk reacted to the news that NVIDIA had become the most valued company in the world in terms of market capitalisation. Recently, Jensen Huang-led NVIDIA surpassed a USD 4 trillion market cap, dominating the top. In the second spot, Microsoft and Apple were in the second and third spots, respectively. Elon Musk reacted to the post made by a user saying NVIDIA's market capitalisation was higher than the USD 3 trillion by all the public companies in Germany. Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team As Falcon 9 Rocket Completes 500 Orbital Spaceflight Missions.

Elon Musk Reacted to NVIDIA Surpassing Germany's All Public Sector Companies With USD 4 Trillion

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2025

