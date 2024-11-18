Every time an X user scrolled while listening to the music, it stopped playing. This was highlighted by a user (xDaily) who also posted a solution for tackling the problem. X Daily News said users would need to turn off media auto-play from their Settings. Attending this post, X's iOS engineer said the team was fixing the issue. Elon Musk's platform currently has a "Video Autoplay" option, which can be turned off for cellular and Wi-Fi networks. However, it may be introduced for music as well. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Social Platform Launches Ability To Zoom Into Videos on Apple’s iOS, Planning To Introduce Themed Icons for Fall and Thanksgiving 2024.

X Pausing Music Issue to Be Fixed Soon

PSA: Is X pausing music you are listening to while scrolling? Turn off media auto-play in your Twitter settings pic.twitter.com/HXBEW9QVo2 — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)