Elon Musk's X has announced two new updates for the iOS platform. iPhone users can now zoom into videos on iOS on the X platform. This new ability would allow the users to zoom in and check out the video or its content to get more ideas. Besides, the platform is expected to introduce six new Thanksgiving 2024-themed icons along with Fall icons for iOS users. These icons will help the users customise the look of their apps within Apple's operating system. Apple AirTag 2 Launch Expected in Mid 2025, Likely Coming With Same Design With Improvements; Check Details.

X Video Zooming Feature Launched on iOS

NEWS: X now lets you now zoom into videos on iOS. pic.twitter.com/LGPeRelYKu https://t.co/r8PjhanqAc — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 17, 2024

X to Launch Thanksgiving 2024, Fall 2024 Themed Icons

NEWS: X will soon add 6 new Fall/Thanksgiving themed app icons on iOS https://t.co/5ROoy8Eaas — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 16, 2024

