Elon Musk revealed that he canceled his Netflix subscription over the platform promoting transgender and “woke” content. Musk reacted to a video of a show called Dead End: Paranormal Park, made for seven-year-old children. In the show, the main character Barney said, “It’s not the park, it’s me! I am trans, Norma.” Following this, several users posted about canceling their Netflix subscriptions, saying the streaming platform was “pushing pro-transgender” content. Furthermore, users pointed out that the show was created by Hamish Steele, who had previously mocked Charlie Kirk’s murder and called him a Nazi. OpenAI Sora 2 Launched With Sound to Take On Google Veo 3, Offers Realistic Video Generation and Major Improvements; Sora App Also Released (Watch Videos).

Elon Musk Cancels His Netflix Subscription, Confirms on X

Dead End Paranormal Park Director Hamish Steele Mocked Charlie Kirk's Murder

You will never guess who the creator of this show is… a he/they lgbtq bluesky fan who mocked Charlie’s m*rder and called him a nazi Is anyone surprised?? https://t.co/Ei3zEwseoJ pic.twitter.com/fZi7j3Lbwk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

Netflix Pushing Wokeness and Transgender Ideology

Netflix is pushing wokeness and trans ideology to kids. Don’t let your kids watch Netflix. Elon Musk has also canceled his Netflix subscription today. pic.twitter.com/1oYMKTqqMk — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 30, 2025

Elon Musk Cancels Netflix Subscription Over Transgender Content

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk just canceled his Netflix account after it was revealed that the platform is carrying a he/they-produced show called "Dead End Paranormal Park" advertised for 7-year-olds that pushes pro-transgender ideology on children. "I'm trans," the character says in… pic.twitter.com/HE4rUPTNqT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

Elon Musk Cancels Funding Netflix Competitor

Elon Musk is reportedly considering funding a massive competitor to Netflix to put them out of business 👀 pic.twitter.com/WiFPu60Dqe — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 1, 2025

Netflix Massive Subscription Cancellation Screenshots Posted on X

🚨 BREAKING: Netflix is seeing massive subscription cancellations right now as @elonmusk joins boycott over woke content. pic.twitter.com/X8u3Y90DhQ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)