Elon Musk revealed that he canceled his Netflix subscription over the platform promoting transgender and “woke” content. Musk reacted to a video of a show called Dead End: Paranormal Park, made for seven-year-old children. In the show, the main character Barney said, “It’s not the park, it’s me! I am trans, Norma.” Following this, several users posted about canceling their Netflix subscriptions, saying the streaming platform was “pushing pro-transgender” content. Furthermore, users pointed out that the show was created by Hamish Steele, who had previously mocked Charlie Kirk’s murder and called him a Nazi. OpenAI Sora 2 Launched With Sound to Take On Google Veo 3, Offers Realistic Video Generation and Major Improvements; Sora App Also Released (Watch Videos).

