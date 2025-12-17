OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition smartphones and OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet will launch in India on December 17, today at 7 PM IST. The OnePlus 15R is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, a 50MP dual rear camera, 32MP front camera, and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W charging, along with IP66/68/69 ratings. The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition may offer similar specs but with up to 16GB RAM and improved thermal performance. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is tipped to sport a 12.1-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip, up to 8GB RAM, quad speakers, and a 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Ai+ Nova Flip Launch Timeline Revealed, Madhav Sheth Confirms Launching 1st Flip Phone in Q1 2026; Check Details Here.

OnePlus 15R Series, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launching Today at 7PM

Mind Space with #GoogleGemini on the #OnePlus15R. AI that knows what you need before you ask. pic.twitter.com/9UFXtbX4fJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 11, 2025

