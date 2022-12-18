Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that France's goal against Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final football match garnered 24,000 tweets per second. According to Elon Musk, this is the highest ever figure for the World Cup. ARG 2–2 FRA | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates of Argentina vs France.

Elon Musk's Tweet on FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match - Argentina vs France:

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

