A 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Saturday hit the Pacific far north of New Zealand. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said that there is no threat of tsunami threat. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale Hits Murghob, No Casualty Reported.

6.9-magnitude earthquake hits the Pacific far north of New Zealand; no tsunami threat - PTWC — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 4, 2023

