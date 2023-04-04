In an unfortunate incident that took place in the Netherlands, a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed after hitting a construction crane. According to reports, at least one person died in the incident. A video of the train derailing has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the passenger train derailed after hitting the construction crane at Voorschoten. Netherlands Train Derailment: One Killed, 30 Injured After Train Hits Construction Equipment on Tracks (Watch Video).

Passenger Train Derails in Netherlands

A passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed in the Netherlands after hitting a construction crane, at least one person has died https://t.co/ZXgRqAxsKM — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2023

