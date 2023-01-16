In one of the deadliest plane crash in Nepal, Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Pokhara killing over 68 people. It has now emerged that the co-pilot of the plane, Anju Khariwada, lost her husband, Deepak Pokharel, in a similar crash 16 years ago. Deepak was also a co-pilot when a plane crashed at the country's domestic Jumla Airport killing 10 people. After her husband's death, Anju vowed to fulfil her dream of becoming a captain one day. Before the Sunday crash, Anju nearly smashed flight hours of becoming captain, which could have seen her honour her departed husband. Nepal Plane Crash: Crashed Yeti Airlines' Aircraft Was Previously Owned by Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines.

Nepal Plane Crash:

A pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal - 16 years apart https://t.co/pwR0a4Eipapic.twitter.com/dzwo7LFcac — Reuters (@Reuters) January 16, 2023

