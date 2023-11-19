'A Pleasure To Join Narendra Modi': Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Shares Heartwarming Photo With Indian Prime Minister From ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match (See Pic)

"A pleasure to join @narendramodi at the ICC Men’s World Cup," Richard Marles said in his tweet. The Australian team beat Rohit Sharma's "Men in Blue" by six wickets to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 19, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Richard Marles, the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, on Sunday, November 19, shared a heartwarming picture with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, Richard Marles shared a photo where both the leaders are seen watching the India vs Australia ICC ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match. "A pleasure to join @narendramodi at the ICC Men’s World Cup," Richard Marles said in his tweet. The Australian team beat Rohit Sharma's "Men in Blue" by six wickets to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. 'Win or Lose - We Love You Either Way': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Lauds Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

A Pleasure to Join Narendra Modi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

