'A Pleasure To Join Narendra Modi': Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Shares Heartwarming Photo With Indian Prime Minister From ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match (See Pic)

Richard Marles, the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, on Sunday, November 19, shared a heartwarming picture with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, Richard Marles shared a photo where both the leaders are seen watching the India vs Australia ICC ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match. "A pleasure to join @narendramodi at the ICC Men’s World Cup," Richard Marles said in his tweet. The Australian team beat Rohit Sharma's "Men in Blue" by six wickets to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. 'Win or Lose - We Love You Either Way': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Lauds Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

A Pleasure to Join Narendra Modi

A pleasure to join @narendramodi at the ICC Men’s World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bsFXAUvwU6 — Richard Marles (@RichardMarlesMP) November 19, 2023

