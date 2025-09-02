The death toll from a powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar province has risen to 900, with over 3,000 people injured, the Taliban government confirmed today, September 2. The early Monday tremor flattened entire villages in the mountainous region near the Pakistan border, leaving thousands homeless and prompting urgent rescue operations. Emergency teams are racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble as fears of more casualties continue to grow. India has pledged further humanitarian aid, with additional relief consignments set to be dispatched starting Tuesday. Afghan authorities are appealing for international assistance to cope with the scale of destruction and ongoing medical emergencies. Afghanistan Earthquake: Another Quake of Magnitude 4.6 Strikes County After Series of Quakes Rattle Region.

Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Update:

