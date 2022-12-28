A professor from Kabul University in Afghanistan tore up his diploma certificates on live TV in protest against the university ban on Afghan women. A vide of the incident shows the professor tearing his diplomas one by one while stating that he does not accept this education if my mother and sister cannot study in Afghanistan. The Taliban recently announced an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan women. Afghanistan: Higher Education Minister Justifies Decision to Bar Women From Universities, Says 'Ban Imposed Because of Gender Mixing, Courses Violated Islamic Values'

Watch Video:

Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan — “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6 — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022

